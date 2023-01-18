You won't believe how BIG "Bakari" is now at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Jay Tetzloff, Chief Animal Officer at the Blank Park Zoo, has an update on "Bakari" the giraffe born at the zoo on September 7, 2022. At birth, Bakari weighed in at 107 pounds and stood 5'5" tall...Jay tells us that Bakari now weighs 300 pounds and measures 90" tall...That's 7 1/2 Feet! We learn about training sessions that are being worked on and why that is important to the giraffe's well being. When it is cold outside, visitors to the Blank Park Zoo can see Bakari (and the other giraffes) at the indoor viewing area at the Blumenthal Giraffe Pavilion located on the east end of the zoo. Learn more about activities happening at the zoo at www.blankparkzoo.com