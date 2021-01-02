Young Variety ready for "Virtual Charity Date Night"

Young Variety's signature Charity Date Night fundraising event is going virtual this year just in time for Valentine's Day!

Instead of hosting the in-person event, Young Variety has partnered with One Board Gal, a local charcuterie creator, to offer a Valentine's Day date night charcuterie package to put together and enjoy at home.

Packages MUST BE ORDERED by Friday February 5, 2021 and can be picked up Friday February 12, 2021. DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE! www.varietyiowa.com