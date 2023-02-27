Young Variety Spotlight | Paid Content

Paid Content | Young Variety is the young professionals arm of Variety - the Children’s Charity of Iowa. Through Young Variety, young professionals in the Des Moines area have the opportunity to give back to the community, improve the lives of local children and meet new people. Young Variety strives year-round to host fundraising events and develop strategic partnerships to further Variety’s mission of improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill or living with special needs.