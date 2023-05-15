Zachary Freedom Performs

Zachary Freedom joins us in studio today to play a song live! He was born and raised in Bondurant Iowa and will be performing at the Bondurant Farmers Market This Wednesday the 17th. Go out and support him. Book him for solo, duo, and trio performances for the rest of 2023 and 2024, any event, anywhere! Wrote 250 songs in the last 15 years. More acoustic album and stripped down. He will be playing “I Love You Baby Tonight”. He wrote this song for his wife, Amanda. Check all his socials at zacharyfreedom.com