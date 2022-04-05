Roy Costner, Zookeeper at Blank Park Zoo, joins us via Zoom outside the Hartmann's Mountain Zebra enclosure where visitors can now see "Dakota" a foal born March 11, 2022 at the zoo to "Hanna" & "Duke." Dakota is now exploring his new world and is even chasing some of the birds that land in his area! In addition, a male Addox calf, named "Perkins", was born to "Adeline" on April 5, 2022. The name was chosen because Perkins Elementary students were witness to the birth while they were on a field trip at the zoo! Addax are "functionally extinct in the wild" and zoos are hoping to reintroduce them back to their natural habitat one day. Dakota & Perkins took a few weeks indoors to bond with their mothers and are now available for viewing at the Blank Park Zoo. www.blankparkzoo.com
Zebra foal & Addax calf born at the Blank Park Zoo!
"Dakota" the Hartmann's Mountain Zebra foal and "Perkins" the Addox calf born in past two months at the Blank Park Zoo are now on exhibit for all to enjoy!