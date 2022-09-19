ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K/1M Run/Walk THIS SATURDAY (9/24) at Principal Park!

ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer is hosting it's Annual Des Moines ZERO Run/Walk THIS SATURDAY (9/24/22) at Principal Park in Des Moines. Kaitlin Myers, Midwest Development Manager, explains that this is the FIRST IN PERSON Run/Walk in more than two years! REGISTRATION to participate is FREE but, collecting/donating $50 or more gets you a ZERO Run/Walk T-Shirt. Registration starts at 7:30a Saturday Morning with event activities beginning about an hour later. The ZERO Prostate Cancer RUN/WALK will begin at approximately 9am from Principal Park at 1 Line Drive in Des Moines, Iowa. Please go to www.zerocancer.org for additional information.