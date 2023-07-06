Zoo Brew at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Julia Bingham in studio with a slithery chonky friend. Mushu the Blood Python is with her. Mushu is currently on exhibit at the Blank Park Zoo. He used to reside at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Utah. Blood Pythons are indigenous to Southeast Asia. Pythons tend to be more a stouter snake, which leaves them to be shorter and wider. Mushu’s diet consists of medium to large rats every other week to give him time to digest them.