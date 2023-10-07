Zoom Room Dog Training | Paid Content

Positive reinforcement dog training facility in West Des Moines | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Jared Mease the owner of Zoom Room Dog training and Emily Nessler a trainer there as well. They are an all-positive reinforcement dog training facility offering both group and private lessons for Puppy, Obedience and Agility Training. The Shop Dog Lebo is also here to demonstrate the agility course. Their motto is “We don’t train dogs, we train the people who love them.”

Zoom Room offers a flexible class schedule, and a merit-based graduation system. This allows clients and their dogs to choose which day and time they want to attend class each week. This not only gives them more training options, but also helps them graduate and move on to the next level of classes at their own pace.

They offer training for all ages and breeds. They even have a Vet approved Puppy Preschool designed for under vaccinated puppies between 2-4 months of age, a time when socialization is critical for their growth and development. Puppy + Training is designed for 4–8-month-old puppies, and we have 3 levels of Obedience and 4 levels of Agility training for adult dogs. They also offer weekly Playgroups and other enrichment opportunities like Tricks classes and workshops.