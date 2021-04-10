Seattle makeup artist celebrates Latinas in business

Michelle Wight is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting local Latina businesswomen. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Makeup artist Michelle Wight is in the business of beauty — which means highlighting peoples’ features to make them shine. But, in a recent photoshoot, Michelle wanted to highlight more than just her models’ beauty – she wanted to celebrate who they are.



All the models in this shoot are Latina and they are also all businesswomen, many running their own businesses. In Michelle’s opinion, these women do not get enough recognition.



“I feel like there are so many,” she said, “but we don't really get to hear about them very often.”





This is why Michelle decided to do this shoot. After putting an all-call out on social media, she received over 40 responses from Seattle businesswomen who were excited to volunteer for the shoot and to share their stories.

“I wish we could have had all 40, honestly, because everyone has such a unique story to share,” Michelle said.

Ultimately, she narrowed it down to 7 models. With no big plans in mind, Michelle just took the shoot as an opportunity to connect and let the women get the star treatment.

One of the models, Isabela Montalvo, is a graphic designer and entrepreneur who noted that she is not used to being in the spotlight.

“Definitely not my usual,” Isabela said, “I'm usually behind the camera. I'm usually the designer behind the screen… [it’s] exciting to have this opportunity to be in front of it.”





Another model, Jamie Lynn Aragonez, spends her days as the creative director of World Spice Merchants, an herb store in Pike Place Market. New to Seattle, Jamie was excited to meet local women whom she can relate to.



“It's huge. I'm not from Seattle, [I] moved here a few years ago,” Jamie shared, “Just getting to meet new girls – we're kind of unicorns around here, so it's awesome to be in a room full of them.”



Michelle says she's already seeing the power of this experience and thinks it could be the start of a new tradition.



“I'm second generation Mexican American and I am the only business owner in my entire family,” she said, “So, I thought it was important for my daughters to know that they can really make their dreams come true.”

