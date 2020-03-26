Adorable puppies in foster care explore closed Georgia Aquarium

Video shows the epic play date as the pups deep dived into the world of the sea, including naps in front of a sting ray.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Humane Society came together to give two puppies an adorable surprise “day out”.

On March 14, the Georgia Aquarium closed to the public until further notice.

"We have been closely monitoring the ever-evolving situation around COVID-19 and continue to be committed to the health and wellbeing of our guests, staff, volunteers, and animals," according to a release on the website.

As the doors for the aquarium are closed to the public, the two puppies, Carmel and Odie, who are currently in foster homes explored the Ocean Voyager.

Check out the fun and excitement in the video player above.

