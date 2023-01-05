Iowa native Mercedes Northup to compete on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

24-year-old Mercedes Northup of Bloomfield will take part in "The Bachelor" Season 27, which airs Mondays at 7 p.m. CST on Local 5 (ABC) starting Jan. 23.

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — Another season of the beloved ABC romance reality show "The Bachelor" is on its way — and one of the 30 women competing this season is from The Hawkeye State.

24-year-old Mercedes Northup of Bloomfield, Iowa, was announced as a contestant by the show Wednesday night. Though she now lives in Nashville, her Iowa roots appear to run deep.

"Here goes nothing," Northup posted to Instagram with a rose emoji following the announcement.

"Mercedes' hobby is showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair," her profile on the show's website reads.

The site says Mercedes is a nonprofit owner who works four jobs in order to support herself. Now, she wants to prioritize romance.

"She says she's looking for a man who will make her laugh and is someone she can bring to family dinner on Sundays. Mercedes says her love language is giving and receiving gifts, so hopefully, Zach is ready to be showered with tokens of her love!" her profile adds.

Season 19 bachelor Chris Soules, Season 24 competitor and Miss Iowa USA 2017 Kelsey Weier, and "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 4 winner Derek Peth have all showcased Iowa on the national stage in previous seasons.

Mercedes will be fighting for Zach Shallcross' affections on the 27th Season of "The Bachelor", which premieres Monday, Jan. 23. You can watch weekly at 7 p.m. CST on Local 5 (ABC).