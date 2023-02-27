The Doobie Brothers making 50th anniversary tour stop in Des Moines

The Doobie Brothers are making a stop at Wells Fargo Arena on their 50th Anniversary Tour.



The concert series will be the first tour the full band has gone on in over 25 years. Over their five decades of work, The Doobie Brothers have had over 20 singles make the top-40 hit lists, and have had 10 albums go platinum.



The new list of tour dates includes two stops in Iowa: the band will hit Sioux City on Saturday, June 17, and Des Moines the following day (Sunday, June 18).