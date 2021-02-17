Featured at the Botanical Garden are poems written by the Oakridge Neighborhood Services Partnership.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden is celebrating Black History Month to highlight the achievements and progress that Black Americans have made in the horticulture industry.

They have a month-long schedule of activities you can enjoy, including an exhibit about Black Agriculture Scientist George Washington Carver and poems from local young students.

"We are really celebrating the achievements of Black Americans in the horticulture industry, which sometimes those stories aren't told," Assistance Director of Retail and Guest Experience David Regan said.

It was from a visit to the Botanical Garden that students with the Oakridge Neighborhood Services Partnership were inspired to write some beautiful poetry that is now on exhibit through the rest of the month.