Celebrating Sara Haines: 'The View' host gets Iowa-themed birthday surprise

IOWA, USA — Iowa native and "The View" co-host Sara Haines received a birthday surprise straight from the Hawkeye state during Friday's live show.

The celebration included a visit from the Iowa State University marching band and snacks from Iowa State Fair vendors.

Longtime "The View" co-host Joy Behar asked Haines if she had any plans for her upcoming 45th birthday and, after Haines shared her plans of attending a wedding this weekend, the surprise began.

"I'm sure that you'd rather be home going to the State Fair in Iowa," Behar said. "...But since you can't be there, we thought we'd bring a little bit of Iowa to you."

In less than a minute, the talk show's set was transformed into a mini Iowa State Fair. The Iowa State marching band stormed the stage. The celebration was complete with Iowa State Fair classics like corn dogs, funnel cakes and lemonade as well as new fair treats like the "OMG" Chicken Sandwich.

In addition to the fair food and the marching band performance, Haines also received a proclamation from the mayor of her hometown, Newton, declaring Sept. 18 'Sara Haines Day'.

Check out more of the celebration below:

SARA'S IOWA-THEMED BIRTHDAY SURPRISE! 🎉 We brought a bit of home to our Iowa girl @sarahaines for her birthday, complete with eats from the #IowaStateFair and @IowaStateU's Cyclone Marching Band (@ISUCFVMB)! https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/S39cIJ2pnX — The View (@TheView) September 16, 2022

All things Iowa! With treats from their epic state fair and even the Iowa State University Cyclone Marching Band (@ISUCFVMB), we celebrate our Iowa girl @SaraHaines' birthday with a taste of home! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZVR1Y8kT6E — The View (@TheView) September 16, 2022