'Tiger King' Joe Exotic no stranger to Iowa

The subject of a new Netflix documentary series visited Davenport multiple times for the Mississippi Valley Fair.

If you've been stuck at home and watching the latest Netlix has to offer, you're probably no stranger to the new documentary series titled "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

The series follows Joe Schreibvogel, better known as "Joe Exotic", as he operates an exotic wildlife zoo in rural Oklahoma that includes, tigers, lions and yes, even bears.

But the documentary focuses intensely on the conflict between Schreibvogel and Carole Baskin, a Florida-based animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue.

"A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding," the Netflix series description reads.

TEGNA affiliate WQAD News 8 interviewed "Joe Exotic" at the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport in 2013.

"This is what we devote our life to, and it's really not showing off the animals or try to be somebody we're not. The fun thing is being able to interact ... we obviously interact with one of the world's most endangered, powerful creatures there are. Being able to teach the public about the animals and our life that we chose to take." -Joe Schreibvogel to WQAD News 8 in 2015

In 2015, Schreibvogel was cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for "mishandling a 19-day-old gold tabby tiger by exposing it to potentially harmful elements," Quad-City Times reported.

“I know Joe and his animals are well taken care of,” fair director Bob Fox told the paper. “I’m a big animal lover so if I thought they were mistreating animals, they wouldn’t be here.”

According to Quad-City Times, as of 2015, Schreibvogel had brought his animals to eastern Iowa for five years in a row.