Topgolf is coming to West Des Moines

Topgolf's first Iowa location will be at the intersection of Jordan Creek Pkwy and Mills Civic Pkwy.

Golf lovers in central Iowa will soon have a new venue to play.

Topgolf announced Thursday that West Des Moines will be Iowa's first site for its interactive golf and entertainment business.

The location will be at the intersection of Jordan Creek Pkwy and Mills Civic Pkwy.

Topgolf's website says it offers a variety of golf games for experts and novices alike.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Des Moines community and look forward to welcoming our new Players to Topgolf in the near future," Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said in a company release. "Our focus is on creating more ways for people to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way, and the Des Moines area is the perfect place to kick off our growth within the state."

Topgolf said the Iowa location would create "approximately" 300 jobs, both full and part-time.