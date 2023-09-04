Iowans discuss power of Asian representation in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a dominant performance at the Academy Awards, the hit film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has received some additional praise for how it told the stories of Asian Americans.

The highlights included winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards, as well as best actress for Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan. Yeoh was the first Asian American woman ever to receive that honor. In the video above, Local 5 spoke with members of the University of Northern Iowa's Asian Students Union about why seeing their stories on the big screen was so powerful.