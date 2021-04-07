Urbandale carnival-goers: What does the Fourth of July mean to you?

Celebrating independence with corndogs, family time and lots of red, white and blue. Urbandale carnival-goers told us what the Fourth of July means to them.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Families and friends came together for games, food and rides at Lions Park in Urbandale for the Fourth of July carnival on Sunday.

We asked some carnival-goers what Independence Day means to them. Here's what they said:

"Watching fireworks and spending time with my family." -Makynlee Dishman, age 7

"I just really like it because we get to celebrate those who fought for us." -Ariana Gonzalez, age 12

"Seeing a lot of corndogs, red, white, and blue of course, and just families hanging out together and spending time together." -Rachel Morency