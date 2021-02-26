West Des Moines releases development plan for Valley West Mall

The city says it is a 10-year project with a $278 million price tag.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley West Mall is looking to get some much-needed renovations.

The City of West Des Moines released drawings Friday for a revitalization project, which includes an outdoor music venue, a retention pond and apartments.

"If we don't do something then the area is going to potentially deteriorate," Clyde Evans with the city said. "And it's a very important situation not only for the city of West Des Moines and all of the property owners and businesses in that corridor.

It is a 5-to-10 year project, so there wont' be any changes overnight. The price tag is $278 million, and the city is looking to get $30 million from the state.

But organizers will be competing with other projects like the Drake-Des Moines Public Schools Stadium and the revival of Merle Hay Mall.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority has the final say on who receives state funding.