'The movies are back': The Varsity Cinema announces it will reopen Dec. 15

DES MOINES, Iowa — After nearly four years without a historic movie theater in Des Moines, The Varsity Cinema will be opening its newly restored doors again this December.

The cinema announced that on Thursday, Dec. 15, it will debut its new look and amenities by showing a mix of modern and classic films, including:

"Singin’ in the Rain"

"Decision to Leave"

"White Noise"

"Elf"

"Lost Cinemas of Des Moines"

The $5 million renovations aimed to modernize the building while maintaining the cinema's historic flair. Changes include adding a second auditorium, expanding the lobby, upgrading concessions with a full bar and making the building fully accessible.

According to the announcement, the improvements were made possible after Des Moines Film purchased the building in 2020 with the intent to renovate it.

Area businesses like Dough Co. Pizza aided with the fundraising efforts.

The Varsity Cinema wrote on Facebook:

"Local film folks finally have a place to gather – one that combines a unique history with all the essential modern movie-going conveniences filmgoers love .... Community support rallied behind the effort with city, county and state government; corporate foundations, and more than 1,000 individuals donating to the project."