Break the Cycle 200: Raising awareness for human trafficking while biking

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Break the Cycle 200 has proven year after year that by grabbing the attention of others by riding their bikes 200 miles in one day, they can raise awareness, funds and fight injustice in the world.

"So the ways that we're able to help combat modern slavery, or also known as human trafficking, are through prevention, rescue, restoration, and reform," said founder Rockey Vest. "So we're really excited about some big news that we have here to Break the Cycle 200 on June 1, our first investigator of two will start work here in Iowa, working alongside our current law enforcement."

For the hard-core riders, the regular 200-mile event is June 25. But Break the Cycle wants to open it up so everyone can get involved, so a new event is set for June 26.

If you would like to learn more or meet Rocky and this incredible team of people that are making a difference when it comes to human trafficking in Iowa, there is a Brews and Freedom meeting at Kinship Brewing Company at 6 p.m. Thursday.