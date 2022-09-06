List: where to watch the Cy-Hawk game

If you are looking for a spot to watch Saturday's big game, here are some tailgates in the metro to check out.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's the matchup Iowa and Iowa State football fans look forward to all year: the Cy-Hawk Game.

With a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, many people will want a spot in the metro to catch the game. Take a look at some of the below options for a spot to root on your favorite team.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network. Subscribers can also stream the game via the FOX Sports app.

For radio listeners in Des Moines, tune in the 1040 AM for the Hawkeyes broadcast or 1460 AM/100.3 AM for the Cyclones broadcast.

Touchdown Tailgate with Des Moines Performing Arts and Local 5

Join Des Moines Performing Arts in watching the Cy-Hawk game.

All ages are welcome to enjoy the game. Ricochet will be providing drinks alongside local food trucks. Free to the public. Stop by and say hi to Local 5 while cheering on your favorite team.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Cowles Commons, Des Moines (221 Walnut St)

Smash Park hosts weekly football watch parties, but for Saturday's game they will be hosting a Cy-Hawk tailgate including a chance to win $25,000.

The event features specials on breakfast burritos, tacos and drinks as well as face painting and yard games.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Smash Park, West Des Moines (6625 Coach Light Dr)

The Front Row Hawkeye watch party

Hawkeye fans can take in the game on a large, outdoor jumbotron. Show up in Cyclone gear at your own risk.

Where: The Front Row Bar, Clive (9956 Swanson Blvd)

The newly-opened brewery is hosting a gameday party. Doors and kitchen open at 11 a.m. with the game played on a projector and over the speakers.

Where: Big Grove Brewery Des Moines (555 17th St)

Get angry with poor referee calls? Watch the game at West Des Moines' Ironside Axe Club.

Here, you can watch the game and receive a free drink with the purchase of throw time.

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Ironside Axe Club, West Des Moines (2700 University Ave)

If you are a Hawkeye fan, this might be heaven. The Tavern will have live music starting at 1 p.m. leading up to kickoff, as well as raffle prizes and food.

Where: Hawk Heaven Tavern, Altoona (805 17th Ave SW)

There's two ways to watch the game at the Palms:

Reserve your auditorium seat ahead of time here, tickets are $10 but those who reserve ahead of time will receive $10 in concession vouchers. The theater café's dining and patio will be open, first come, first served.