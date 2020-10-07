Get paid $1,000 to play Animal Crossing

You already play, so why not get paid while you do it?

Millions of people have been playing Animal Crossing while quarantining and social distancing, but here's an opportunity to get paid for the long hours and dedication.

HighSpeedInternet.com is paying one lucky person $1,000 to play the popular game, which has been downloaded more than 10 million times, according to Nintendo.

US residents 18 and older who have Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch are eligible to win.

To apply, applicants must run an internet speed test that will determine their upload speed and download speed.

[Video]

From catching rare exotic beetles, to discovering all-new sea creatures, dive into everything July has to offer in #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons! pic.twitter.com/IBEMqZuRah — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) July 8, 2020

A winner will be chosen Aug. 7 at 1:59 a.m. EDT., and the winner must accept the challenge by Aug. 17 at 1:59 a.m. EDT.