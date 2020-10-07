Winefest Des Moines offering 'House Party' bundles for 2020

Instead of a week-long festival with 4,000 tickets sold, they are letting you bring their two largest events home.

In a time of cancellations and postponements, Winefest Des Moines is bringing the party to you!

They're calling it "The Year of the House Party."

"Sips and the City" and "Grand Tasting" party packs are available for purchase.

One package gets you four bottles of wine, appetizers, dessert, wine glasses and more.

"We're getting together with people that we're comfortable being around we know are being safe and are socially distancing themselves," said Winefest Des Moines Executive Director Natasha Sayles. "So we decided that we would bring the party to people "

