WWE coming to Des Moines for the holidays

The Supershow Holiday Tour will visit Des Moines on Dec. 19.

World Wrestling Entertainment is coming to Des Moines for the holidays.

The pro wrestling organization announced its Supershow Holiday Tour will be at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Hy-VeeTix.com, the arena ticket office or at Hy-Vee Stores in the Des Moines, Indianola and Ames areas.

Matches on the schedule include Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits, a championship match between Big E vs. Bobby Lashley and a Smackdown Women's Championship featuring Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair.

Big E, or Ettore Ewen, played football for the Iowa Hawkeyes and in September, defeated Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.