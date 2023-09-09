Des Moines to host WWE event in December

"Monday Night RAW" is coming to Wells Fargo Arena on Monday, Dec. 18

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Events Center announced on Friday that the WWE's "Monday Night RAW" event is returning to Iowa this winter.

The event will feature World Wrestling Entertainment heavyweight champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Judgment Day, Becky Lynch and The Ring General Gunther.

Last year, WWE superstars paid a visit to Des Moines as part of their 2022 schedule.

The event will take place on Monday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open an hour before.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

💥JUST ANNOUNCED💥 @WWE Monday Night RAW is coming to #WellsFargoArena on December 18th! Get ready to see your favorite superstars live in Des Moines! Tickets go on sale NEXT FRIDAY, September 15 at 10AM #WWEDESMOINES

Learn more here 👉 https://t.co/MBMccFjiWx pic.twitter.com/FsXSJ7tQfZ — Iowa Events Center (@IAEventsCenter) September 8, 2023