Des Moines to host WWE event in December

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Events Center announced on Friday that the WWE's "Monday Night RAW" event is returning to Iowa this winter.
The event will feature World Wrestling Entertainment heavyweight champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Judgment Day, Becky Lynch and The Ring General Gunther.
Last year, WWE superstars paid a visit to Des Moines as part of their 2022 schedule.
The event will take place on Monday, Dec. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open an hour before.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.
FROM 2021: WWE coming to Des Moines for the holidays