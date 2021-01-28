Young Variety Valentine's Day Fundraiser

Share the love by indulging in a 'sweet' way to give back to children's charities across the state of Iowa

Young Variety, the young professionals' arm of Variety — the Children's Charity, has announced its signature Charity Date Night fundraising event is going virtual this year.

Local 5 spoke to with Board President, Christina Tim, about how they are switching things up in a very delicious way.

Instead of hosting the in-person event, Young Variety has partnered with One Board Gal, a local charcuterie creator, to offer a Valentine's Day date night charcuterie package to put together and enjoy at home.

Despite the pandemic Young Variety continues to be committed to improving the lives of children as Christina shares, "with everyone's generous donations and pivoting on events, like this, we were still able to raise over 2.1 million dollars and help 72 organizations in the state of Iowa last year. We definitely want to keep that momentum going in 2021."

Packages can be purchased for pickup for $75 or delivery in the Des Moines metro for $100, and all orders must be placed by February 5th at varietyiowa.com. Pickup at Mainframe Studios or delivery will happen on February 12th