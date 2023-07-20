11-year-old's dreams take off after saving up to fly in the best seat

A seat worth $1,500 was where 11-year-old Wes Gordon sat on a B-29 airplane Thursday — one of only two such planes left in the world.

MASON CITY, Iowa — Thursday marked the experience of a lifetime for 11-year-old Wes Gordo, who saved up for months to fly in his dream plane.

On a scale of one to 10 for excitement levels, Gordon says he was at 9,000.

It was a dream come true, and after months of raising money, Gordon spent $1,500 to sit in one of the best seats in the plane.

“Riding in the bombadier seat. It’s got a very large view site and so like you can just look around everywhere," Gordon said.

The B-29 DOC experience is a nonprofit that travels across the country to honor veterans who sacrificed.

“When you show up with this big exciting living history, people will come out and it will inspire young people, like Wes," said Doug Rozendaal with the Commemorative Air Force.

Wes knows just about every part of these planes and every fact.

“This airplane was a reconnaissance mission along with its seven sisters," Gordon said.

Volunteers spent more than 450,000 hours working to restore the B-29 aircraft, with one of their end goals being to educate future generations.

Gordon continued to share more about what he has learned, and loves to talk about airplanes.

“They would open this during flight and then they would check the bombs. And normally there is a pin in each bomb and they would pull that before dropping them," Gordon said.

From lemonade stands to Go Fund Me pages, the day finally came for Gordon.

When asking Gordon what it means to be here today he said: "I met my goal."

Gordon says that was one of the best rides ever, and he already has dreams of now flying on a B-17 aircraft.