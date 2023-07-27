City of Des Moines hosts week long camp training young women to become first responders

DMPD and DMFD are training 16 to 18 year old women in a week long camp called Iowa Hero Academy.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is giving young women an opportunity to learn valuable skills and see if they want to become a first responder.

This program will give campers hands on experiences from other women who work for the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department.

Iowa Hero Academy welcomes women ages 16 to 18 to spend a week at Camp Dodge, with goals of preparing, protecting and guiding the trainees.

"They see women taking charge, and doing the hard stuff, and working with male counterparts. We want to send them with those qualities that, no matter what situation you are in, you have the confidence, you have the aspiration to be the best that you can be," said DMPD officer Payton Mercer.

These female cadets train to use fire hoses, search for suspects and various other tasks of a first responder, all while being physically tested.

This program not only means so much to the attendees, but also to the mentors and coaches.

"What it means for me being here helping these ladies, is being here to be able to answer any questions. I think mentors are really important. I don't think I would be where I am today without mentors, and being able to ask questions and having things suggested to me," said Ashley Zerwas, a firefighter with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Going into this camp, these young women are ready to make an impact.

"I just want to make a difference in the world and not have a 9 to 5 desk job honestly," attendee Halley Beaudet told Local 5.

All with a common goal.

"I just like helping people, it's just like my thing," attendee Rosa Schell said.

In addition to goals of making an impact, these women are learning while doing it.

"I'm just going to like be able to push myself harder because I know I can reach those limits," Ciera Hutton-Spieker said, an Iowa Hero Academy attendee.

The mentors are motivating every step of the way.

"I want a girl, a middle school girl, to be like 'Heck yeah, I'm gonna go and do this, and I'm gonna be bad at my job, in a good way, and take control of my life early and have those expectations,'" Mercer said. "I want girls to feel empowered,"

These young women all emphasized how empowering this program is.