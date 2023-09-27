Afro Latino Festival to take place in Fort Dodge on Wednesday

The annual event is being held at Iowa Central's Fort Dodge campus.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — With National Hispanic Heritage Month still underway, the annual Afro Latino Festival is set to be in Fort Dodge Wednesday.

The event, which started in 2019, will take place in the Student Resource Center on the Iowa Central Fort Dodge campus.

Organizers say the food being served is Pozole, Burritos, and Sopas.

The entertainment includes Son Peruchos, Son Y Sabor Colombiano, Mambo Soul Dance Company, and Sones de mi Tierra.

