Order a personalized license plate? Its delivery might be delayed

Iowans wanting a brand new personalized plate may have to wait a little while longer to due COVID-19.

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation's website is warning Iowans that their personalized license plates may be delayed due to COVID-19.

The DOT's specialty and personalized web page says they are still taking orders for personalized plates.

If a customer's chosen personalized plate is available and approved, their plates will be manufactured and delivered to the county treasurer's office in the county where they live. They will also be notified of when the plates are ready to be picked up.

However, there is a "likelihood" for a delay in these plates being handed out from the county treasurer's office until COVID-19 protocols have been lifted.

The DOT suggests reaching out to your county treasurer's office to check availability and when pick up will be available.

WATCH: Iowa Department of Transportation working on mobile ID's