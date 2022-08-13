Celebrating 100 days until 2022 Iowa State Fair with free entertainment announcements

Find your fun at the Iowa State Fair. iowastatefair.org

DES MOINES, Iowa — Celebrating only 100 days until the 2022 Iowa State Fair and there is a ton to talk about including entertainment, competition, special contests and more. Concrete statues and parade applications are open. Entries for food, livestock, and family living are coming in. Applications for seasonal employment are being accepted today.



Check out the list of FREE entertainment below from classic rock and Christian to country and Fair favorites Hairball, Country Gold, Ron Diamond, Bob Dorr and The Nadas.

You can also find our complete Grandstand list of concerts on sale at iowastatefair.org.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

August 11 Ian Munsick

August 12 Adam Doleac

August 13 Frank Ray

August 14 Sammy Kershaw

August 15 Country Gold featuring LeRoy VanDyke with T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang

August 16 HAIRBALL

August 17 HAIRBALL

August 18 Wang Chung

August 19 Levi Hummon

August 20 Slaughter

August 21 Casey Donahew

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

August 11-12 Liliac

August 13 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

August 14 Parranderos Latin Combo & Pillao Rodriguez

August 15-20 Ron Diamond

August 21 Anne Wilson

MidAmerican Energy Stage

August 11 Jason Brown

August 12 The Nadas

August 13 Colt Ford

August 14 Bulletboys

August 15 Stephen Pearcy the Voice of RATT

August 16 Spencer Crandall

August 17 Alana Springsteen

August 18 Resurrection- A Journey Tribute

August 19 Chase Matthew

August 20 Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue

August 21 Quiet Riot

Fun Forest Stage

August 11-21 Fantastick Patrick

August 11-21 The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee

Other Grounds Entertainment

Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins - Country School area

Red Trouser Show - Expo Hill

Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art - Near Giant Slide

Sandscapes - Thrill Ville Entrance on Grand

Disc-Connected K-9’s, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water - Jacobsen Building West Lawn

Wheels of Agriculture - Near Gate 13 and Little Hands on the Farm

Bandaloni, Strolling Piano, Robocars - Strolling

All free entertainment is available with admission. Adult advance admission tickets are just $9 in advance ($14 at the gate). Purchase tickets online at iowastatefair.org or beginning July 5, tickets will be available at participating Iowa Hy-Vee, Fareway and Price Chopper locations. The Iowa State Fair Ticket Office also opens Tuesday, July 5 for walk-up orders.