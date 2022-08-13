Celebrating 100 days until 2022 Iowa State Fair with free entertainment announcements

DES MOINES, Iowa — Celebrating only 100 days until the 2022 Iowa State Fair and there is a ton to talk about including entertainment, competition, special contests and more. Concrete statues and parade applications are open. Entries for food, livestock, and family living are coming in. Applications for seasonal employment are being accepted today.
Check out the list of FREE entertainment below from classic rock and Christian to country and Fair favorites Hairball, Country Gold, Ron Diamond, Bob Dorr and The Nadas.
You can also find our complete Grandstand list of concerts on sale at iowastatefair.org.
Susan Knapp Amphitheater
- August 11 Ian Munsick
- August 12 Adam Doleac
- August 13 Frank Ray
- August 14 Sammy Kershaw
- August 15 Country Gold featuring LeRoy VanDyke with T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang
- August 16 HAIRBALL
- August 17 HAIRBALL
- August 18 Wang Chung
- August 19 Levi Hummon
- August 20 Slaughter
- August 21 Casey Donahew
Anne and Bill Riley Stage
- August 11-12 Liliac
- August 13 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
- August 14 Parranderos Latin Combo & Pillao Rodriguez
- August 15-20 Ron Diamond
- August 21 Anne Wilson
MidAmerican Energy Stage
- August 11 Jason Brown
- August 12 The Nadas
- August 13 Colt Ford
- August 14 Bulletboys
- August 15 Stephen Pearcy the Voice of RATT
- August 16 Spencer Crandall
- August 17 Alana Springsteen
- August 18 Resurrection- A Journey Tribute
- August 19 Chase Matthew
- August 20 Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue
- August 21 Quiet Riot
Fun Forest Stage
- August 11-21 Fantastick Patrick
- August 11-21 The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee
Other Grounds Entertainment
- Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins - Country School area
- Red Trouser Show - Expo Hill
- Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art - Near Giant Slide
- Sandscapes - Thrill Ville Entrance on Grand
- Disc-Connected K-9’s, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water - Jacobsen Building West Lawn
- Wheels of Agriculture - Near Gate 13 and Little Hands on the Farm
- Bandaloni, Strolling Piano, Robocars - Strolling
All free entertainment is available with admission. Adult advance admission tickets are just $9 in advance ($14 at the gate). Purchase tickets online at iowastatefair.org or beginning July 5, tickets will be available at participating Iowa Hy-Vee, Fareway and Price Chopper locations. The Iowa State Fair Ticket Office also opens Tuesday, July 5 for walk-up orders.
The complete daily program of events and entertainment will be released in July.