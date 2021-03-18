Iowa publisher encourages women to help each other find their own success

Local 5 is highlighting inspirational Iowa women for Women's History Month. Connie Wimer is the publisher of several print and online publications in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Connie Wimer is the publisher of several print and online publications here in Iowa, including Business Record and dsm Magazine.

Local 5 is spotlighting her for her achievements during Women's History Month.

Wimer grew up in a small town in northwest Iowa at a time she said women weren't encouraged to pursue higher education. Defying those odds, Wimer attended Morningside College for one year before moving forward with her career.

When asked what her message to women here in Iowa is, Wimer said to find a way to support other women.

"Find a way every single day to support another woman. And it can be as simple as a sincere compliment, an introduction, whatever. But don't go to sleep unless you've done something to help another woman," Wimer said.

Wimer does that every day through her publication called "Fearless." It's an online publication aimed at presenting women's issues in Iowa communities.

Once a month, women gather to share their stories for "Fearless Fridays," which is a virtual event.