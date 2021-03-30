Iowa History: Women in politics

Linda K. Neuman was the first female appointed as a Justice of the Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa — In celebration of Iowa History Month, Local 5 will be featuring rare exhibit pieces from the State Historical Museum.

A new exhibit called "Iowa's People and Places," explores more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts from across the state.

Hosted by State and Museum Curator Leo Landis, see a new #IowaHistoryMinute every single day. This is a great opportunity for students and adults to learn more about the state's vast history.

Tuesday we are celebrating the history of women in politics.

Go to IowaCulture.gov to learn more about how the State Historical Society of Iowa is continuing to celebrate Iowa History Month, including an online "Iowa History 101" series.

