Retired Des Moines educator is also the oldest female BMX racer in the country

Local 5 is celebrating Women's History Month with some of the most inspirational women from Iowa— and Kittie Weston-Knauer is among the most inspirational.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kittie Weston-Knauer, 72, is probably the coolest Iowa woman you will ever learn about.

A former Des Moines educator, Weston-Knauer is also the oldest female BMX racer in the nation. But that doesn't mean she isn't old-school— she had a bag of zip ties at her desk for kids to keep their pants up during class.

Weston-Knauer told Local 5's Lakyn McGee that the most powerful person is yourself, and that was one of her goals while educating students.

"And I know how powerful I am because I've been able to do things within our community that have truly made a difference," Weston-Knauer said. "Have there been men in the way? There may have been, but I just kept going. Have there been women that have said, 'Why are you doing that? What is your purpose?' In the end, they see the light bulb comes on."