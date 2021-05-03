POLL: Do you approve of the governor's handling of the vaccine rollout?
The guidelines on who can receive the vaccine in Iowa were updated yesterday.
Credit: AP
A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
WOI would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.