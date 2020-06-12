Special Olympics athletes take part in virtual Polar Plunge

Athletes didn't get to avoid getting wet despite the virtual format of this year's event.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Special Olympics of Iowa held their annual Polar Plunge event on Saturday, even though it was a bit different this year, thanks to COVID-19.

Special Olympics athletes got to do the plunge from the comfort of their own home.

To complete the challenge, the athletes were able to use an ice bath, garden hose, water balloons, or any other creative idea they could dream up.

Athletes just sent photos and videos in to the Special Olympics of Iowa.

"We wanted to maintain as much normalcy with the event as possible," said Megan Filipi, the Director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run with the Special Olympics of Iowa. "So, keeping a lot of the traditional aspects of the plunge that we have... fundraising for our athletes, giving out prizes for top fundraisers, and best costume."