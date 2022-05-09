Age is just a number in the Quad Cities Senior Softball League

Close to 200 people played in the league this year, all over 50 years old. Four people are over 80.

MOLINE, Ill. — In the Quad Cities Senior Softball League, there might be an age requirement to join the league, but there's no limit on what age you can play to.

This season, around 180 players over the age of 50 were organized into 13 teams. There's three "A-level" teams, six B teams and five C teams. The oldest players are on the C teams, which this year included four men over 80 years old.

One is David Langrock. At 80, he's been playing in the league for 27 years. Before that, he played in a younger softball league, coached baseball at Augustana College and even pitched in the Cubs' Minor Leagues for four years.

"It was a lot of fun, a lot of bus trips, but it was a lot of fun," Langrock said about his time in the minors.

The two leagues might be different, but it's still just as fun.

"It's been a great experience," Langrock said. "I've been lucky. I've developed so many friends and they're good times."

The league runs from May to August, but they still do batting practice year round as weather and field conditions permit.

"I love hitting the ball and I love hitting it far," 81-year-old Ralph Grotelueschen said. "I love running and that people are gonna try to chase you or run you down or something like that is very special. Second, there's great people in these teams. They're our age, they have similar interests and they love to compete."

Grotelueschen played fastpitch softball for years and has been in the Quad Cities Senior Softball League for 20 years. He never thought he'd be playing this long though.

"I had diabetes when I was 35," he said. "It changed my life in terms of attitude and how I lived and working out and so forth. Once I found out I had diabetes, I never thought I'd make it past 60. (But) here I am. Still feel good. People say I look pretty young for my age."

The league is always looking for more players. Games will start up again in May, but new players are invited to come to batting practice beforehand to ensure they're placed on the correct team.