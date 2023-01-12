ARL: Allie, dog abandoned by owner at Des Moines airport, has new family

"Her new family has already reached out to us with an update, saying Allie is settling in very well," the ARL post reads in part.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video originally aired on Dec. 30, 2022.

Just a couple weeks after being tied up and abandoned outside of the Des Moines International Airport, rescue dog Allie has a new family.

The Iowa Animal Rescue League posted the update on its Facebook Thursday, saying members of her new household actually saw Allie at the airport on Thursday, Dec. 29.

ARL believes her then-owner, a 24-year-old man from Newark, New Jersey, left her behind after discovering she couldn't travel without a kennel.

He has since been charged with animal abandonment, with criminal complaints emphasizing that "This dog would have died if it was not for a witness."

Allie underwent spay surgery, microchipping and other needed veterinary services before she was available for adoption. Now, she's doing better than ever.

"Her new family has already reached out to us with an update, saying Allie is settling in very well," the ARL post reads in part.