Animals

ARL rescues dog tied up outside of Des Moines International Airport Thursday

ARL and airline workers believe the owner abandoned the 1-year-old female dog after finding out she couldn't travel on a plane without a kennel.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued a 1-year-old female dog tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday, the organization said in a Facebook post

The ARL believes the owner abandoned the dog after finding out the pet couldn't travel on a plane without a kennel.

Airline workers told the ARL that, when they informed the owner of the carrier policy, the owner left the airport with the dog before returning alone for their cross-country flight. Later, the dog — who the ARL has nicknamed Allie — was found tied up outside the airport.  

"Allie is incredibly sweet and is now safe in our care and loving attention from our staff team," the ARL's Facebook post reads in part. 

ARL cited recent flight cancellations and airport chaos as a possible contributing factor, but made it clear that "the airlines weren’t to blame for a sweet dog being stranded."

