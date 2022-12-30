ARL rescues dog tied up outside of Des Moines International Airport Thursday

DOG LEFT AT AIRPORT: Unprecedented flight cancellations have left thousands of people stranded at airports this week, but the airlines weren’t to blame for this sweet pup being stranded at the Des Moines airport yesterday … When ARL Animal Services officers responded to a call about a dog tied up outside the airport, airline workers told us the dog was unable to board the cross-country flight home with her owner because the owner did not have a kennel. They said the owner left the airport with the dog, but returned alone, and went on to board their flight. The 1 year-old female dog, who we have been calling Allie, was later found tied up outside the airport. Allie is incredibly sweet and is now safe in our care and loving attention from our staff team. The incident is still an active investigation, and more details will be released as they are able to be shared. This pup is just one of the 10,000+ pets the ARL has cared for already this year. You can help Allie and the hundreds of other animals in our care get a fresh start in the new year. Just use the button below, go to our website at https://bit.ly/3C9HY7A or help via Venmo @ARL-Iowa.