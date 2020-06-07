x
Black bear 'Bruno' spotted in Iowa tranquilized in Missouri

ELSBERRY, Mo. — A black bear who made its way around the Quad Cities area in early June was tranquilized in Missouri so officials could move him to a less populated area. 

The bear was spotted in Elsberry, Missouri, north of St. Louis, where the Missouri Department of Conservation tranquilized him because he was moving close to Interstate 70, the Elsberry Police Department said.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources named the bear Bruno. He was first spotted in Wisconsin in early May before navigating down to the Quad Cities area, first spotted in Clinton County on Monday, June 15.

More than 120,000 people were following his adventures on social media looking to find out if Bruno set the record for the longest migration by a black bear. 

