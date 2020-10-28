x
Black lab loses all 21 puppies, recovering at ISU

The lab was found abandoned in a park in Boone a few days ago, and the Boone Area Humane Society immediately taken to ISU's vet clinic. None of the puppies survived.

BOONE, Iowa — An 8-year-old black lab is recovering at Iowa State's veterinary clinic after losing all of her puppies at birth.

The lab was found abandoned in a park in Boone a few nights ago, and was immediately taken to the veterinaty clinic at ISU by the Boone Area Humane Society.

She was pregnant with 21 puppies. Unfortunately, because there were so many, they ended up being too small at birth. None of them survived.

The director of the Boone Area Humane Society says this is one of the hardest cases she's ever had to take on.

"This could have been prevented and it wasn't.  That was the mistake of the caretaker by not getting us the dog immediately," director Vanessa Heenan said.

There is some good news to come out of this though: the mama black lab is getting better.

If you want to help, the Boone Area Humane Society is asking for financial donations, or donations in the form of things like dog food and blankets.

