Blank Park Zoo needs help naming baby giraffe

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo is in the process of naming their new baby giraffe and they want public's help.

The calf was born on Jan. 18 standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds.

To place your vote, head over to the Blank Park Zoo website, but you only have until noon on Tuesday to decide.

The zoo has narrowed it down to 3 names and list the meanings of each name:

Mosi: which means "first born"

Raza: which means "hope"

Kemba: which means "strength of a nation," "power to the people" and "full of faith"