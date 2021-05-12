Zoo Brew returns to Blank Park Zoo next month

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo is bringing back Zoo Brew.
The fundraising event kicks off June 2 and will be held every Wednesday through the end of August with limited capacity.
The zoo currently requires masks indoors and outdoors when people can’t socially distance, but COVID policies are subject to change during the season.
The zoo said it has lost a significant amount of revenue because of the pandemic.
"We are excited about the return of this summertime, adults-only event at Blank Park Zoo," said Jennifer Harmeyer, the Blank Park Zoo director of special events. "This is the non-profit Zoo’s largest fundraiser of the year and we are glad we can bring it back."
2021 Zoo Brew lineup
June 2: Pours for Pollinators
Chad Elliott
June 9: Party in the Outback
Royce Johns
June 16: Monkeys and Merlot
Ducharme-Jones
June 30: Hoppy Hour
Shock Collar
July 7: For the Love of AniMULES
In partnership with the Civic Music Association
NOLA Jazz Band
SHEVELIA
Jason Danielson Quartet
July 14: Chilling with Longnecks
Cassie and Randy
July 21: Swans and Sauvignon
Rick Burke
July 28: Don't Worry, Beer Hoppy
Dick Danger Band
Aug. 4: Hakuna Moscato
In partnership with the Civic Music Association
Fat Sky Trio
Steve Charlson Trio
Blake Shaw Quartet
Aug. 11: Fins and Fermentation
Jordan Sellergren
Aug. 18: Retro Rhinos
Joe Inman & Co
Aug. 25: High Hops for the Wild
The Host Country