Zoo Brew returns to Blank Park Zoo next month

The weekly adults-only fundraising event starts back up again June 2.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo is bringing back Zoo Brew.

The fundraising event kicks off June 2 and will be held every Wednesday through the end of August with limited capacity.

The zoo currently requires masks indoors and outdoors when people can’t socially distance, but COVID policies are subject to change during the season.

The zoo said it has lost a significant amount of revenue because of the pandemic.

"We are excited about the return of this summertime, adults-only event at Blank Park Zoo," said Jennifer Harmeyer, the Blank Park Zoo director of special events. "This is the non-profit Zoo’s largest fundraiser of the year and we are glad we can bring it back."

2021 Zoo Brew lineup

June 2: Pours for Pollinators

Chad Elliott

June 9: Party in the Outback

Royce Johns

June 16: Monkeys and Merlot

Ducharme-Jones

June 30: Hoppy Hour

Shock Collar

July 7: For the Love of AniMULES

In partnership with the Civic Music Association

NOLA Jazz Band

SHEVELIA

Jason Danielson Quartet

July 14: Chilling with Longnecks

Cassie and Randy

July 21: Swans and Sauvignon

Rick Burke

July 28: Don't Worry, Beer Hoppy

Dick Danger Band

Aug. 4: Hakuna Moscato

In partnership with the Civic Music Association

Fat Sky Trio

Steve Charlson Trio

Blake Shaw Quartet

Aug. 11: Fins and Fermentation

Jordan Sellergren

Aug. 18: Retro Rhinos

Joe Inman & Co