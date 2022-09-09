It's a boy: Blank Park Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

The public can vote on his name starting Wednesday, Sept. 14.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo has welcomed a new member to the family: a male giraffe calf.

A press release from the zoo says he was born Tuesday at 4:29 a.m. The newborn is healthy learning how to stand, walk and nurse.

During his neonatal exam, the yet-to-be-named calf was determined to be 5'0" and 107 lbs.

"Its always an exciting time at Blank Park Zoo when a giraffe is born,” said Anne Shimerdla, president and CEO of Blank Park Zoo.

The baby's mother, Zola, has been at Blank Park Zoo since 2017.

"We are fortunate that the birthing process was quick and Zola has been a great mother, allowing the calf to nurse quickly," said Dr. Drew Gall, a veterinarian at the Blank Park Zoo.

If you are heading to the zoo, do not be surprised to find the new calf isn't there to see. The newborn is being kept out of the public's view to bond with his mother.

Blank Park Zoo hopes visitors will able to meet him later this fall.

You can help pick out the newborn's name, however.

Starting Sept. 14, the zoo will release possible names and the public will be able to vote on their favorite. More information will be coming here.

"We are so excited to welcome his healthy boy to our herd," said Kayla Freeman, supervisor of large mammals. "It's has been refreshing to watch Zola become such a great mom. We can't wait for our community to meet him."