Corn & Cob come home to Iowa State University

The pardoned birds will live out the rest of their lives at the university, serving as

AMES, Iowa — Corn and Cob are home.

The nation's pardoned turkeys will spend the rest of their lives at the Iowa State University. Now they'll be pulling double duty for educational purposes.

Ron Kardel, who was at the pardoning ceremony, raised the presidential flock right here in Iowa. He hopes the pair will help bring an understanding to the state's turkey industry.

"There's education items about how a turkey's raised, and what's the importance of the turkey industry to the state of Iowa and so on," Kardel said.

Of course, the novel coronavirus affected the turkey industry, like every industry in the state. Kardel said the biggest losses were with food services, however, he's still optimistic for the new year.

"It's up from here, right? It's going to be better, it's going to take time. You know, we need people and employees vaccinated and get that care behind us, but no, I'm optimistic for 2021. I think it should be a very good year," Kardel said.

Lastly, Kardel wanted to remind folks that COVID-19 is not in your food. The food you get is 100% safe.