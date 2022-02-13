Allbreed Cat Show brings more than 160 cats to Des Moines

More than 160 cats of 40 different breeds competed in the event.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Feline fever took over Des Moines Saturday and Sunday as owners and breeders gathered at the state fairgrounds for the Allbreed Cat Show.

More than 160 cats of 40 different breeds competed in the event. Jill Singer brought her cat Tagalong, an oriental shorthair.

"I enjoy showing him off," Singer said. "Not only do the judges seem to really enjoy looking at him and then handling him, but the crowds of the shows really seem to enjoy looking at him."

Singer and Tagalong had a pretty good weekend, earning "best cat" recognition from five separate judges. The competitive kitty is currently ranked fourth among all spayed and neutered cats in the Midwest by the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA). Roger Brown, the CFA's scientific advisor, is a former veterinarian who still loves working with animals.

"It's like taking a short course," Brown said. "To go through a walk through a show hall and talk to people and see the various breeds. It's much better than reading a book."

Singer, meanwhile, has travelled all over the country showing cats—New York, Texas, and California, just to start. But she said nothing beats being reunited with her friends on the circuit.

"Sometimes I haven't seen these people for, you know, like 20 years or something like that, and all of a sudden I'll see them somewhere," Singer said. "And I have a very nice community of cat people that I'm friends with."

The cat show season starts in May and runs through April, giving owners a full 12 months to earn the points they need to be declared a grand champion.