Ames shop combines love for books, dogs

Dog-Eared Books is located along Main Street.

AMES, Iowa — A central Iowa business is turning the page when it comes to getting people interested in reading.

Dog-Eared Books has opened up on Main Street in Ames.

They say they're the first book store there in more than four years. And if you pay them a visit, you'll get to meet Lovie the golden retriever.

"Lovie will just be getting to do exactly what she wants to do," said owner Amanda Lepper. "Any golden retriever wants to love on people so she's going to share her love, she'll get to do story time with kids, be a listener for kids to want to practice their reading."

"And just, you know, be a bright spot in an otherwise dismal time."

When choosing the name of the store, they say dog-eared books aren't ugly, but have been loved.