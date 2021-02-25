Dallas County Attorney files petition to remove Echo the dog from owner's home

A March 4 hearing has been set to determine if Zac Brooks' dog should be removed from his custody.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Dallas County Attorney Chuck Sinnard has filed a petition to remove Echo the dog from his home as a "threatened animal."

The Tuesday morning filing comes after a criminal charge of Animal Neglect was filed against Waukee resident Zac Brooks.

Brooks is seen allegedly dragging and kicking at Echo in videos police say were recorded by his neighbor.

"The dog did not appear to have visible injuries, but Brooks admitted that he had been frustrated with the dog and had kicked the kennel the dog was in," Sinnard wrote in a petition.

He asks the court to "determine if the dog in question is a threatened animal and upon a [finding] that the dog is a threatened animal, order a disposition that is appropriate for the welfare of the animal and to asses costs to the [Brooks]."

A March 4 hearing has been set to determine if Zac Brooks' dog should be removed from his custody. In the order, Judge Murphy writes Brooks "must refrain from causing any harm or neglect to the dog and to not attempt to hide or dispose of the dog until a disposition has been entered."