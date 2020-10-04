Gator Country has made four trips to the area but say this is a 'difficult catch'

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — It's day four in the hunt for a massive gator near Brooks Rd. and Smith Rd. in Jefferson County.

Gary Saurage with Gator Country estimates the gator is 600 lbs. and more than 11-feet long.

Saurage says they started getting a lot of calls from land owners in the area who have calves.

They believe the gator, who people on Facebook have nicknamed "Big Rona" and "Locc Ness", is traveling roughly a half a mile every day.

Saurage says this is a 'difficult catch' because the gator is hanging out in an area with steep banks.

The hunt is taking place just west of the Iron Oaks Golf Club and northwest of Ford Park.

Gator Country has been out for four days now trying to catch the gator. Their hunt Thursday night was called off as severe weather began moving through Southeast Texas.

Saurage says rumors that this gator escaped from their facility is not true.

"This is not my gator," Saurage told 12News. "It will be!"

Gator Country has been doing Facebook Lives from the hunt. Video from Thursday afternoon has been viewed more than 4.1K times.